Lawyers want Roger Goodell role cut in NFL race bias claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for NFL Coach Brian Flores and two other Black coaches have asked a judge to reconsider her decision letting some of a federal lawsuit’s racial discrimination claims possibly go before Commissioner Roger Goodell in arbitration proceedings. The lawyers told Judge Valerie E. Caproni in a filing Tuesday that her March 1 ruling clears the way for U.S. employers to appoint their chief executives or other obviously biased people as arbitrators. They said it also encourages employers to scrap neutral arbitral selection processes and other aspects of arbitration designed to ensure fairness. Lawyers for the NFL and Goodell were sent emails requesting comment.

