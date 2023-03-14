March Madness and Michigan State synonymous under Tom Izzo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is the first coach to earn 25 straight bids to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The seventh-seeded Spartans will face No. 10 Southern California on Friday in Columbus, Ohio, in the East Region. Izzo’s streak breaks the record he shared with former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. The Basketball Hall of Fame coach was praised by the school’s university president for bringing the community together in the days following last month’s shootings on campus that killed three students and hospitalized five students.

