Mavs star Doncic out again with thigh injury at lowly Spurs
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dallas star Luka Doncic will miss a third consecutive game with a left thigh strain when the Mavericks visit San Antonio on Wednesday night. The four-time All-Star had an MRI on the thigh after leaving a 113-106 loss to New Orleans last week. The MRI was clear, giving Dallas hope Doncic wouldn’t be sidelined long-term. Doncic and fellow All-Star starter Kyrie Irving missed both games of a home-and-home against Memphis. The Mavericks lost both. Irving is questionable against the Spurs with right foot soreness, as is Christian Wood with the same injury.