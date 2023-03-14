Skip to Content
Mets’ Quintana out until at least July with rib injury

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

Left-hander José Quintana won’t make his New York Mets debut until at least July because of a stress fracture in his rib. The Mets are relieved that the prognosis wasn’t even more severe. Mets general manager Billy Eppler told reporters Tuesday that a scan revealed a lesion on the impacted rib. Quintana went to New York to visit an orthopedic tumor specialist for a biopsy and additional scans that revealed the lesion was benign.

Associated Press

