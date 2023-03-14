Ruiz $50M deal with Nats could be worth $76M over 10 years

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Catcher Keibert Ruiz gets a $3 million signing bonus as part of his $50 million, eight-year contract with the Washington Nationals, a deal that could be worth $76 million over 10 seasons if the team exercises a pair of options. Washington’s options are for $12 million in 2031 and $14 million in 2032, with no buyouts. The 24-year-old Ruiz was among four players traded by the Dodgers to Washington in July 2021 for pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. to the Dodgers. Ruiz hit .251 last year with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

