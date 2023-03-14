Texas A&M-CC ousts SE Missouri St 75-71 in NCAA First Four

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 15 points and 12 rebounds as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi held off Southeast Missouri State 75-71 to earn the first NCAA Tournament win in program history. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to play top-seeded Alabama in the South Region. The 16th-seeded Islanders, winners of the Southland Conference, returned to the First Four for a second straight season and led for all but 23 seconds. Southeast Missouri State erased a 10-point deficit and tied it at 64 with 3:07 left, but the Redhawks fell short in the opening game of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Chris Harris scored 23 points before fouling out for No. 16 seed Southeast Missouri State, the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.