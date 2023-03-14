Wizards snap 3-game skid with 117-97 rout of Pistons

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards snapped their three-game losing streak with a 117-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Playing without Kyle Kuzma, the Wizards still raced out to a 22-point advantage in the first quarter, and although they’ve had issues holding those types of leads this season, the last-place Pistons represented little threat. Killian Hayes led Detroit with 20 points. Washington moved percentage points ahead of Chicago for the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

