7th-year guard Bolon finally makes NCAAs with Charleston

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — College of Charleston guard Dalton Bolon is 24 years ago. That’s six years older than many of his teammates. He’s nearing the end of his college career — a seven-year journey that spans two schools, three degrees, countless teammates and now the NCAA Tournament. Charleston is a 12th seed and plays fifth-seeded San Diego State on Thursday. It’ll be Bolon’s 155th collegiate game. Bolon is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 rebounds. He played five years at Division II West Liberty in West Virginia before transferring. He’s had to redshirt twice and got an extra year because of the pandemic.

