Alabama’s Brandon Miller has security guard due to threats

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama star Brandon Miller is being accompanied at the NCAA Tournament by an armed security guard. Coach Nate Oats says the school lined up extra protection for Miller because of threats. Police have said Miller brought a gun to a former teammate before 23-year-old Jamea Harris was shot and killed. The ex-teammate and another man have been indicted on capital murder charges. The Crimson Tide is a No. 1 seed in the tournament and play No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Birmingham on Thursday.

