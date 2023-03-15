AP source: 49ers agree to 1-year deal with Clelin Ferrell

A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract with former Raiders first-round defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell in hopes of reviving his career. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been announced. ESPN first reported the signing. Ferrell was mostly a disappointment in four seasons with the Raiders after being drafted fourth overall out of Clemson in 2019. He had 10 sacks in 58 games and struggled to generate any pressure.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.