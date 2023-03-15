AP source: Browns, safety Thornhill agree to 3-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Browns reached agreement with former Kansas City Chiefs free agent safety Juan Thornhill on a contract. Thornhill is getting a three-year, $21 million deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the 27-year-old has not yet signed. Thornhill had a career-high 71 tackles last season. He’s the third defensive player joining the Browns in free agency. Earlier, the team announced the signings of run stopper Dalvin Tomlinson and end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo. Thornhill had five tackles in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over Philadelphia. The Browns were in the market for a starting safety after releasing John Johnson III.

