AP source: Commanders signing veteran QB Jacoby Brissett

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms with quarterback Jacoby Brissett on a one-year contract worth $10 million with $8 million guaranteed. Brissett becomes the experienced veteran the team wanted to bring in to push and compete with projected starter Sam Howell. Brissett threw for 12 touchdowns and six interceptions last season while starting for the Cleveland Browns during Deshaun Watson’s suspension. Howell goes into spring workouts as the No. 1 QB after winning his NFL debut in Washington’s season finale. Another person with knowledge of the deal tells the AP the Commanders also agreed to terms with center Tyler Larsen on a one-year deal.

