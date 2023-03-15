AP source: Eagles to release CB Darius Slay

A person with knowledge of the decision says the Philadelphia Eagles have informed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay that he’ll be released. Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter saying: “Nothing but love Philly! Lets see where we heading next.” The move opens up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushes about $13 million of Slay’s cap hit to 2024 for a post-June 1 release. The Eagles agreed with cornerback James Bradberry on a $38 million, three-year contract on Tuesday. The 32-year-old Slay played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.

