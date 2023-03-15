AP source: Vikings add ex-Cards CB Murphy to begin revamp
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Pro Football Writer
The Minnesota Vikings have begun their latest revamp of their secondary by agreeing to terms with former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy. The agreement was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because contracts can’t be signed until after free agency begins. The 25-year-old Murphy replaced Patrick Peterson in the Cardinals lineup in 2021 when Peterson joined the Vikings. Now the 2019 second-round draft pick will take over for Peterson again. Peterson departed for Pittsburgh. Murphy was limited to nine games in 2022. He was hampered by a back injury.