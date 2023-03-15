Boston, Clark headline women’s AP All-America team
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
Aliyah Boston of South Carolina is just the 10th player to be named a first-team AP All-American for a third time. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist, LSU’s Angel Reese and Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes. Boston and Clark were unanimous choices. The second team was headlined by Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, who was the ACC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She was joined by Cameron Brink of Stanford, Diamond Miller of Maryland, Olivia Miles of Notre Dame and Alissa Pili of Utah. The third team was Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards, DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow, Stanford’s Haley Jones and South Carolina’s Zia Cooke.