Carson Briere suspended for pushing wheelchair down stairs

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere is being investigated by his university after a video on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase. Mercyhurst University’s athletic department said Carson Briere and two other athletes were placed on interim suspension pending the school’s investigation into the incident. In a statement released by the NHL’s Flyers, Briere acknowledge responsibility and said there is no excuse for his actions. He was previously dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. Danny Briere said in a statement he was shocked to see his son’s actions.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.