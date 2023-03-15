End of an era: Cowboys release 2-time rushing champ Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. The move ends a seven-season run for a running back whose dominance faded later in his Dallas career. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season. Elliott had 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season in 2022. But his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019. Tony Pollard emerged as the top player for the Dallas offense. He is set to play under a $10.1 million franchise tag in 2023.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.