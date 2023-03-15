F1: Ferrari’s Leclerc set for Saudi Arabian GP grid penalty

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The Ferrari Formula One team says its driver Charles Leclerc will start this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a grid penalty after the team used a third electronics control unit on the car’s engine. Teams are only allowed two electronics control units per season and using a third incurs a 10-place grid penalty. Leclerc could also drop further down the grid for Sunday’s race in Jeddah if other engine parts are changed. Leclerc retired from the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5 after losing power toward the end.

