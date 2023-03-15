Fickell eager to build upon Wisconsin’s winning culture
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
New football coaches often spend their first spring practice dwelling on the need to instill the right culture into their programs. Consider Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell an exception. Fickell says the Badgers already have a positive culture. Wisconsin’s 21 consecutive bowl appearances back that up. Fickell just wants to add his own wrinkles to it as the former Cincinnati coach prepares to start his first spring practice at Wisconsin on March 25.