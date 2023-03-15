Georgia’s Carter goes down with apparent cramping at pro day
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Stetson Bennett says he’d give himself a lukewarm grade for his workout of about 55 passes for NFL scouts, general managers and coaches at Georgia’s pro day. Jalen Carter didn’t stick around to comment on his performance or anything else. Carter apparently had cramps after position drills and did not participate in other tests. Bennett and Carter helped lead Georgia to back-to-back national championships but each has had to deal with off-field legal problems. Carter left the indoor practice facility and did not talk with reporters.