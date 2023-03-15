Gio Reyna on US roster after family tried to oust Berhalter

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Reyna has been elected by interim coach Anthony Hudson for the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador. Reyna’s parents tried to oust U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter after the 20-year-old midfielder was sparingly used at the World Cup, They notified the U.S. Soccer Federation of a 30-year-old domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and the woman who would become his wife. The USSF commissioned a law firm to investigate. It determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information of the incident. Hudson was appointed interim coach during the probe.

