Commissioners of conferences with historically Black colleges and universities have needed to find new ways to adjust to changes in college sports like NIL and the transfer portal. The four major HBCU conferences recently agreed to work more closely together in partnering with professional sports leagues like the NBA and NFL to increase the value of HBCUs and send more athletes to the pros.

