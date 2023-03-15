Kansas coach Bill Self ‘day to day’ at March Madness

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Bill Self’s status for coaching Kansas in the NCAA Tournament is uncertain as he recovers from a heart procedure. Assistant coach Norm Roberts said the Jayhawks remain hopeful he’ll be on the bench for their opener against Howard on Thursday. Kansas’ Hall of Fame coach was discharged from a Kansas City-area hospital Sunday after having a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. Self attended practice at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday morning but did not participate in his team’s media availability. Roberts said Self is day-to-day.

