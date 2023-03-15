Kings’ Lyles suspended 1 game; Bucks’ Lopez fined $25,000
NEW YORK (AP) — Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles has been suspended one game without pay and Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez was fined $25,000 for their involvement in an altercation at the end of a game Monday night. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo was dribbling out the clock in the final minute of the Bucks’ victory over the Kings when he was fouled by Lyles. Lyles then pushed the two-time MVP. Lopez confronted Lyles. Lyles struck Lopez in the face and grabbed and held the 7-footer around the neck area. Both players were ejected from the game.