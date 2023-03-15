Long March Madness run coming to a close for Jim Nantz

JIm Nantz and CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus agreed two years ago that this would be Nantz’s final tournament as the top announcer. Nantz started calling early-round games for CBS in 1986 and was the Final Four studio host for five years before taking over play-by-play duties from Brett Musburger in 1991. When Nantz signs off on April 3, he will have called 354 NCAA Tournament games, including 64 national semifinals and 32 championship contests. Nantz decided to step back from doing the tournament to devote more time to family.

