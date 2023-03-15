March Madness: Unbeaten South Carolina chasing third title

The NCAA Tournament has arrived. The First Four games will kick things off and set the final bracket with 68 teams battling it out for the national championship in women’s basketball. The top seeds are South Carolina, Indiana, Stanford and Virginia Tech. Sweet 16 weekend brings a twist this year for the women’s teams: There will be two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.

