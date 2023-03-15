Nadal aiming to make comeback from injury at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Tournament organizers say Rafael Nadal is aiming to make his comeback from a hip injury at the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters next month. The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open and he pulled out of hard-court tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami. The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8 and tournament director David Massey says Nadal was the first player to be registered and “is giving himself every chance to take part.” Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times.

