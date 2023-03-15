NASCAR issues largest team fine in history against Hendrick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has levied the largest combined fine on one team in series history. Hendrick Motorsports faces a combined $400,000 fines for modifying air-deflecting pieces last weekend at Phoenix Raceway. The organization also receives four-race suspensions for each of its four crew chiefs. Its drivers were docked 100 regular-season points and 10 playoffs points each. Hendrick Motorsports says it is appealing. NASCAR also fined Denny Hamlin $50,000 for intentionally wrecking Ross Chastain on the final lap of Sunday’s race.

