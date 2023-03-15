No. 1 Alabama readies for NCAA Tournament “home” game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (AP) — Alabama has the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed, one of the best players in college basketball and likely a couple of games in its own backyard. For a Crimson Tide team that’s been an easy target for opposing fans over the past two months, playing less than an hour from campus is no small matter. It means most of the taunts will be replaced by cheers in Birmingham, Alabama, especially for All-America freshman Brandon Miller. It will be an overwhelmingly crimson and white crowd at Thursday’s South Region game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

