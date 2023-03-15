Patriots add WR JuJu Smith-Schuster with 3-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots made their first big pickup of free agency, adding free agent receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. He confirmed the move in a post on Twitter saying he was “excited for my next chapter in New England.” A person with knowledge of the deal said it is for three years and could be worth as much as $33 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced. A Pro Bowler in 2018 with Pittsburgh. Smith-Schuster’s addition to the Patriots roster comes a day after they lost Jakobi Meyers after he agreed to a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with Kansas City last season, finishing with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns.

