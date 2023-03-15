Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Russia has offered to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested creating the event at an SCO summit in September. His suggestion came at a time when Russia is excluded from many events in Olympic sports following its invasion of Ukraine last year. The Russian Sports Ministry says Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin offered to host the so-called SCO Games in Russia at a meeting with sports officials from other SCO nations in India.

