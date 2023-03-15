Son of Lindsay Davenport is upcoming junior tennis player

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — The 15-year-old son of three-time major champion Lindsay Davenport has lost at the FILA International Junior Championships in Southern California. Jagger Leach was beaten 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 by Stiles Brockett in the second round at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. That’s where Davenport reached the finals of the pro tournament six times and won twice. Leach is tied for the most ITF junior singles titles this year with three, all won at events in New Zealand. He’s one of a handful of children of former top players making their way in the game. Tracy Austin’s son, Brandon Holt, plays on the ATP Tour and Elizabeth Mandlik, the daughter of Hana Mandlikova, plays on the WTA Tour.

