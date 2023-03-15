Tiafoe, Medvedev reach Indian Wells semifinals; Gauff out

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Frances Tiafoe has defeated 10th-seeded Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open. The 14th-seeded American ended the 2021 champion’s eight-match winning streak to earn his first semi berth in a Masters 1000 tournament. Tiafoe had 22 winners and just nine unforced errors. Next up for Tiafoe is No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev. He beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5. On the women’s side, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-0 to reach the semifinals. Sabalenka improved to 16-1 this year.

