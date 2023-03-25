3rd-division game in Spain abandoned after player collapses

CORDOBA, Spain (AP) — A third-division soccer game in Spain was abandoned after Serbian defender Dragisa Gudelj suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors performed CPR on the field to resuscitate the 25-year-old Gudelj. The player was conscious when he was put in an ambulance and taken to a hospital in Cordoba. The club later said Gudelj was in stable condition and undergoing tests in an intensive care unit. It also said the defender had wanted to return to the match. Cordoba and Racing Ferrol were level at 1-1 when Gudelj collapsed early in the first half.

