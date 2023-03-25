Aho’s late goal lifts Hurricanes past Maple Leafs 5-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his team-leading 32nd goal of the season with 2:26 remaining to rescue the Carolina Hurricanes in a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night. Aho’s goal came 32 seconds after Auston Matthews’ second goal for Toronto tied the game. Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal. Brent Burns, Jordan Staal and Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina. Pyotr Kochetkov made 41 saves for his first victory in his last three outings. Calle Jarnkrok had Toronto’s first goal. Matt Murray made 23 saves.

