Boeser helps Canucks top Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Brock Boeser scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and the Vancouver Canucks held the Dallas Stars scoreless on four power plays, including one late in the third period, to hold on for a 3-1 win. Jack Rathbone and Dakota Joshua also scored for Vancouver, which swept the three-game season series against Dallas and has won the past six meetings dating to last season. Thatcher Demko made 19 saves to help the Canucks open a three-game road trip with a victory. Ryan Suter scored the lone goal for Dallas, which closed out a 1-1-1 homestand.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.