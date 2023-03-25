Cabral scores late, Rapids draw with Austin 1-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored in the 85th minute to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Austin FC. Cabral’s goal was just the second this season for the Rapids (0-3-2), who went 319 minutes without a goal until Cole Bassett scored last week. It was the sixth longest wait in league history and the longest since Colorado went 362 minutes before scoring in 2015. The Rapids, who equaled the worst start in club history, ended a two-match skid and still haven’t lost three straight under Robin Fraser. Colorado lost eight straight matches in 2019 before Fraser’s arrival. Jon Gallagher scored five minutes into the match to give Austin (2-2-1) the lead.

