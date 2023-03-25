Family: Ex-UNC, NBA big man Eric Montross battling cancer

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The family of former North Carolina and NBA big man Eric Montross says he has begun treatments for cancer. Montross’ family issued a statement through the school announcing the 51-year-old’s diagnosis, though it didn’t specify the nature of the cancer. Montross is a radio analyst for UNC game broadcasts and works for the Rams Club, the fundraising arm of UNC’s athletics department. Montross is a two-time Associated Press second-team All-American and was part of UNC’s 1993 NCAA title winner. He was a first-round draft pick in 1994 who played eight seasons in the NBA.

