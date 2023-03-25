Former F1 champs Raikkonen and Button race NASCAR at COTA
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — NASCAR’s first road course race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas feature two former Formula One champions. Kimi Raikkonen won the F1 championship in 2007 and Jenson Button won the title in 2009. Both are among a group of “road course ringers” that also includes Jordan Taylor. Raikkonen raced at Watkins Glen last year but Button is making his NASCAR debut. Both driver say they’re ready for the rough and tumble style of racing. William Byron will start from pole position as he chases his third win of the season