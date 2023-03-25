Hartman scores late, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 1:11 remaining in the third period to send the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ryan Reaves and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves in goal. The Wild have points in four straight games after their franchise-record 14-game point streak was snapped on March 18. Minnesota started the day a point behind Dallas, which hosts Vancouver, for the lead in the Central Division. Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago, which has lost four in a row. Former Wild goaltender Alex Stalock made 22 saves for the Blackhawks.

