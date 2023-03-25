Harvey-Pinard scores 3, Canadiens beat Blue Jackets 8-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored three goals for his first career hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-2. Nick Suzuki had a goal and three assists, Mike Hoffman had a goal and two assists, Brendan Gallagher and Jesse Ylonen each added a goal and an assist, and Alex Belzile also scored for Montreal. Mike Matheson had three assists and Johnathan Kovacevic had two. Sam Montembault stopped 21 shots to help Montreal win for the third time in 13 games (3-8-2). Lane Pederson and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets, who snapped a two-game win streak and lost for the fourth time in six games. Elvis Merzlikins left with an apparent injury late in the second period after giving up six goals on 24 shots. Michael Hutchinson came on and finished with seven saves.

