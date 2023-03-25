Kevin Huerter scores 27, Kings beat Jazz 121-113
By CAMERON SALERNO
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored a team-high 27 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Utah Jazz 121-113. Huerter added seven rebounds and four assists for the Kings. Domantas Sabonis finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists for his NBA-leading 60th double-double of the season. Keegan Murray scored 14 of his 22 total points in the first quarter and knocked down six three-pointers. Jazz rookie Walker Kessler scored a career-high 31 points for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk finished with 17 points and 10 assists, Ochai Agbaji scored 20 and Jarrell Brantley added 13 off the bench for Utah.