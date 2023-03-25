Kings tie franchise mark with point in 11th straight game
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and the Los Angeles Kings matched their longest point streak in franchise history with a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon. Drew Doughty had a goal and an assist and Alex Iafallo netted a power-play goal for Los Angeles, which has earned points in 11 straight games for the fourth time. The last occurrence was 2013-14, when the Kings won their second Stanley Cup championship. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 shots for Los Angeles. Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg and Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves.