Knappe leads in South Africa ahead of final round

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Alexander Knappe overtook fellow German Nick Bachem and will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Jonsson Workwear Open and have a chance at his first European tour title. Knappe moved to 17 under par overall Saturday after collecting eight birdies in his third-round, 7-under 65 at The Club at Steyn City in Johannesburg. Bachem led by one overnight and is still in contention in a four-way tie for second. He is one shot behind after a 69. Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren surged up the leaderboard to join that tie for second after carding a flawless 9-under 63 for the round of the week.

