Lasco, California defend titles at NCAA championships

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — California’s California’s Destin Lasco won his second consecutive 200-yard backstroke title and the defending-champion Golden Bears won the team title at NCAA swimming and diving championship at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. Cal has finished in the top two at the previous 13 NCAA championships – including six national titles. The Golden Bears finished with 482 points, 52 ahead of second-place Arizona State, the Pac-12 champion, and Texas was third with 384 points. Leon Marchand of Arizona State broke his own NCAA record in the 200-yard breaststroke, finishing in 1:46.91 to win the sophomore’s second consecutive title. Florida broke the NCAA record in the 400 freestyle relay, winning in 2:44.07 and beating second-place Cal by a hundredth of a second.

