Malkin’s late goal lifts Penguins past Ovechkin, Caps 4-3
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin beat Darcy Kuemper on a breakaway with 1:20 left in regulation to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Washington Capitals 4-3. Alex Ovechkin scored his 42nd goal of the season and 822nd of his career during a furious third-period rally by the Capitals. Washington drew even when Dylan Strome flipped the puck into an open net with 2:44 to go in regulation. Jake Guentzel scored his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith made 31 saves as the Penguins created a little breathing room in the chase for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.