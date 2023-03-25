Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. He said it’s only fair since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when and if they bring clarity to NIL rules. Star guard Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing athletes to make money off their popularity.

