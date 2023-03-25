Miami’s mad March sees men, women programs in Elite 8

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami is putting its reputation as a football school on the back burner. Basketball is now front and The men’s and women’s teams in the NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. The ninth-seeded men meet No. 2 seed Texas on Sunday. The fifth-seeded women face No. 3 seed LSU. Women’s coach Katie Meier says the programs have a lot in common and are competitive like siblings. The success comes after Miami went full-steam ahead into the NIL arena that allows athletes to cash in on their celebrity.

