Nets embarrass Heat, roll to 129-100 win, move back into 6th

MIAMI (AP) — Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and the Brooklyn Nets opened the third quarter on a 31-6 run on the way to rolling past Miami 129-100 on Saturday night and leapfrogging the Heat into the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference. Cam Johnson added 23 points and Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 for the Nets (40-34), who snapped a five-game slide. They’re only a half-game up on Miami (40-35) in the race for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff berth, but swept the Heat 3-0 this season and would also own a head-to-head tiebreaker. Max Strus scored 23 for the Heat, all of them in the first half. Miami was outscored 64-31 after halftime.

