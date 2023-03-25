NHL-best Bruins clinch Atlantic with 2-1 win over Tampa Bay

BOSTON (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and the NHL-best Boston Bruins wrapped up first place in the Atlantic Division with their sixth straight victory, beating Tampa Bay 2-1. The win was the Bruins’ 56th and moves them one behind the club record, set in 1970-71. It also keeps them on pace to set the NHL record for victories in a regular season with 10 games left. Patrice Bergeron added a power-play goal for the Bruins and Linus Ullmark made 26 saves, raising his record to 36-5-1. Victor Hedman had a shorthanded score for the Lightning and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots.

